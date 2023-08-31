The United States has welcomed efforts by Türkiye and others to convince Russia to return to the Black Sea grain deal, from which it withdrew last month.

"We welcome the efforts of Türkiye and other countries to convince Russia to return to the deal," a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday in response to questions on Ankara's efforts to revive the landmark deal.

"We are engaging with the United Nations and with Türkiye, both of whom have worked very hard to make Black Sea Grain Initiative both possible and functional," the spokesperson said.

Asked about a visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Moscow, where he highlighted the importance of reviving the grain deal, the State Department spokesperson refused to comment on "any potential visit or Türkiye's internal decision-making."

"Russia's decision to terminate its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative hurts communities vulnerable to food security around the world," the spokesperson said.

"We thank our NATO Ally Türkiye for its important diplomatic and operational efforts on the Black Sea Grain Initiative and we welcome that they continue to play a constructive role."