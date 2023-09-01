Türkiye-EU relations are of vital importance not only for Türkiye and the EU, but also for the region, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has said.

"Within the scope of the meeting, we exchanged views on global and regional developments, especially Türkiye-EU relations," Yilmaz said Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, after hosting Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation in Türkiye and the accompanying delegation at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"Türkiye-EU relations are deep-rooted, multidimensional and vital not only for Türkiye and the EU, but also for our region," he said, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war had shown the "most concrete reflection of this situation."

Türkiye thinks it is crucial to eliminate the political obstacles to its relations with the EU as soon as possible, to regain momentum in relations and to keep the structural dialogue mechanisms open continuously, he added.

He said updating the Customs Union between the two sides and accelerating dialogue on visa liberalisation were "important agenda items" in doing so.

Digitalisation, sustainability

Yilmaz added that Ankara sees enhancement and expansion of close EU-Türkiye financial cooperation as an essential element of the EU accession process.