TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
MIT neutralises PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Terrorist Rezan Gungen, trained to carry out sabotage attacks against Turkish security forces, was apprehended in the Sulaymaniyah region.
MIT neutralises PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks. / Photo: AA Archive
September 1, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" a PKK terrorist in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The operation in the Sulaymaniyah district targeted Rezan Gungen, who was trained by the terrorist organisation to carry out assassination and sabotage attacks against Turkish security forces, said the sources on Friday.

Rezan Gungen, codenamed Rezan Botan, was actively participating in terrorist acts in Makhmour camp in Iraq.

He was also part of the youth structure of PKK.

Recommended

Close relatives of Rezan Gungen: Behlul Gungen, codenamed Murat Botan; and Guler Gungen, codenamed Ruken Botan; were also neutralised by the MIT.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTurkish intelligence neutralises PKK terrorist during assassination training
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan