WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijani, Armenian forces clash in Kalbajar district
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry says Armenian armed forces launched an unmanned aerial vehicle attack against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar.
Azerbaijani, Armenian forces clash in Kalbajar district
Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991. / Photo: AFP
September 1, 2023

Azerbaijan has said that three of its servicemen were injured in clashes with Armenian forces in the country’s Kalbajar district.

"On the morning of September 1, the units of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Zod of the Basarkechar district launched an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) attack against the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the territory of the Kalbajar district," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said that two servicemen were injured due to the attack, indicating that Azerbaijani units are taking "decisive response measures" toward the mentioned region.

​Earlier, the Defense Ministry also reported clashes with Armenian forces in the same area, in which another Azerbaijani serviceman was injured.

The ministry said in a statement issued following the clashes that Armenia is escalating the situation in the region and that the Yerevan side is concentrating "additional combat equipment and manpower" toward its positions in the area.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Armenia's actions, which it said were intended to "divert attention from the tense political and social situation in the country."

RelatedAzerbaijan vows retaliation after deadly Armenian attack on Ganja
Recommended

'Provocations'

"Responsibility for the provocations committed by Armenia falls entirely on this country," it said, adding that in order to prevent Armenia from such provocations," Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary measures."

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

Despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia rose in recent months over the Lachin road, the only land route giving Armenia access to the Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in April on the grounds of preventing the illegal transport of military arms and equipment to the region.

RelatedWhat makes the Lachin Corridor the focal point of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington