Greek firefighters have rescued a group of 25 asylum seekers trapped in a forest in northeastern Greece as flames from a massive wildfire burning for two weeks approached.

"While operating between the villages of Giannouli and Dadia, 25 people were found and taken to a safe place by the fire brigade and police," Greek fire brigade spokesperson Ioann is Artopoios said on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The irregular migrants were all male and said they were from Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, a police official said. The official said they were arrested.

The blaze, burning for the 14th day on Friday, has already been blamed for the deaths of 20 people whose bodies were found last week. All are believed to have been migrants who had recently crossed the border. Greece’s Disaster Victim Identification Team has been tasked with identifying the remains.

A multinational force of more than 580 firefighters backed by six planes and two helicopters is battling the wildfire that began on Aug. 19 and within days had joined with other blazes to form the largest single wildfire in a European Union country since records began in 2000.

The fire has burned homes and vast tracts of forest, scorching more than 81,000 hectares (200,000 acres).

Overnight, residents of the border town of Soufli were put on alert for possible evacuation as a huge wall of flames approached. To date, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in villages and towns in northeastern Greece due to the fire, although the vast majority have since been allowed back.