TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan discusses global issues with Russia's Shoigu in Moscow
Hakan Fidan's two-day working visit comes as part of Türkiye's tireless efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal and call for diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Turkish FM Fidan discusses global issues with Russia's Shoigu in Moscow
Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 grain deal and has also called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations. / Photo: AA
September 1, 2023

On the final day of his working visit to the Russian capital Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has continued to hold meetings with high-level officials.

Fidan on Friday held a closed-door meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X, without giving further details.

On Thursday, Fidan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, particularly the Black Sea grain deal.

“With the intense efforts and contributions of our country, the United Nations has prepared a new proposal package. We think that this will be a suitable base for the revival of the initiative,” Fidan said at a news conference with Lavrov, confirming the importance of fulfilling Russia's demands for the export of its own grain and fertiliser.

Fidan's two-day working visit came ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's coastal city of Sochi on September 4.

RelatedTürkiye hopeful of reviving Black Sea grain deal at Erdogan's Russia visit
Recommended

No alternative

Currently, Türkiye continues its efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal and says that there is no alternative to the initiative.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Türkiye, to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war started in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to its shipments.

Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal and has also called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan