Inmates in six Ecuadoran prisons have released the 50 guards and seven police officers who had been taken hostage in the latest spasm of narcotics-related mayhem, the state prison institute said.

The prison guards and police "were freed and are undergoing medical evaluation to verify their health status," the SNAI prison authority said on Friday, adding that all appeared to be in good health.

Authorities announced the hostage-takings on Thursday, but it remains unclear when the guards and police were captured and at which prisons.

The mass hostage-taking came a day after hundreds of soldiers, and police officers carried out an operation to search for weapons, ammunition and explosives in one of the country's main penitentiaries in the Andean city of Latacunga in the south.

Ecuador was once a peaceful haven nestled between the world's largest cocaine producers –Colombia and Peru.

However, the war on drugs in other South American nations displaced drug cartels to Ecuador, which has large Pacific ports with laxer controls, widespread corruption, and a dollarised economy.