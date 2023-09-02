Pope Francis has called on leaders to dispel the "dark clouds of war," speaking in a country located between two world powers - Russia and China - he has targeted in a Vatican diplomatic effort over Ukraine.

Francis, 86 and in need of a wheelchair and cane, arrived in Mongolia on Friday and rested for the day to get used to the time difference. The primary purpose was to visit Mongolia's tiny Catholic community, which has 1,450 members and is one of the smallest in the world.

In a speech to the president on Saturday, government leaders and the diplomatic corps, Francis said he was a "pilgrim of friendship who comes to you quietly".

He spoke of Mongolian history, noting the vast country north of China is marking 860 years since the birth of Ghengis Khan, who united the Mongol tribes and instituted a period of peace known as the "Pax Mongolica". He gave President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh a copy of a missive between Pope Innocent IV and the third Mongol emperor, Guyug, in 1246.

But then he took up modern-day issues.

"May Heaven grant that today, on this earth devastated by countless conflicts, there be a renewal, respectful of international laws," he said.

"May the dark clouds of war be dispelled, swept away by the firm desire for a universal fraternity wherein tensions are resolved through encounter and dialogue, and the fundamental rights of all people are guaranteed," he said.

Francis has sent an envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to Kiev, Washington and Moscow to discuss ways of ending the conflict in Ukraine and aiding humanitarian efforts. Zuppi is due to go to Beijing soon.

Mongolia's proximity to China, of which it was part of until 1921, has brought attention to the Vatican's difficult relations with Beijing.