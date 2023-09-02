South Korea has said that North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean Peninsula.

The launches took place on Saturday at around 1900 GMT (4:00 am local time), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said but did not elaborate further.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance on borders while closely cooperating with the United States," the JCS said on Facebook.

This came just days after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their 11-day joint military drill that Pyongyang called “aggressive war exercises” that “pose a serious threat.”