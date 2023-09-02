The Nobel Foundation has said it would not after all invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend the Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm this year, reversing an earlier decision after widespread criticism.

The foundation said on Saturday that the original decision was based on its belief "that it is important and right to reach out as widely as possible with the values and messages that the Nobel Prize stands for."

However, it noted that the strong reactions "completely overshadowed this message".

"We, therefore, choose to repeat last year's exception to regular practice — that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm."

Last year, the Norwegian Nobel Institute still invited all ambassadors to the Peace Prize ceremony it organises in Oslo, and the foundation said this would be the case again.

"As before, all ambassadors will be invited to the ceremony in Oslo," it noted.

'Restoration of justice'