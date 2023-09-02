Thirteen people have been arrested at an anti-migrant march in Greek-administered Cyprus that turned violent with mobs vandalising property.

Five people were injured during the unrest that broke out on Friday evening in the coastal resort city of Limassol after a group of people, had taken to the streets for the march against foreign nationals, the police said on Saturday.

Among those arrested was the alleged organiser of the march.

About 500 demonstrators, consisting mostly of members of the far-right and racist National People's Front (ELAM), gathered in the Molos area to protest against migrants.

Some individuals in the group, carrying banners with slogans such as "Cyprus is Greek" and "Migrants, you are not welcome," attacked businesses and restaurants in the area, with a number of shops and vehicles set on fire.

The violence erupted only four days after a group of Greek Cypriots wearing hoods and brandishing bats tried to attack protesting Syrians in a small village that has been a hotbed of tensions between locals and migrants.

Related Attacks on mosques rise in Greek Cypriot Administration, TRNC official says

'Images of shame'

Greek-administered Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides condemned what he called “images of shame,” suggesting that the violence was the product of a group of petty criminals with no real connection to the migration situation.