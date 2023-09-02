WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran seizes ship carrying 'smuggled fuel' in Gulf
More than 50,000 litres of smuggled fuel were discovered on board the ship, reports Fars news agency, citing Hormozgan province official.
Iran seizes ship carrying 'smuggled fuel' in Gulf
US has, in recent weeks, beefed up its presence in the Gulf after accusing Iran of seizing or attempting to take ships in the vital waterway. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 2, 2023

Naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship "carrying smuggled fuel" in the Gulf and arrested four crew members, local media reported.

"More than 50,000 litres of smuggled fuel were discovered" on board the ship, Fars News Agency quoted the chief justice of the coastal Hormozgan province, Mojtaba Ghahramani, as saying on Saturday.

He said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy had "confiscated" the ship and "arrested four people" during the operation.

Neither the origin of the ship nor the date of the operation were immediately disclosed.

Ghahramani said the fuel would be redirected to the country's "legal distribution network".

Recommended

The United States military has, in recent weeks, beefed up its presence in the Gulf after accusing Iran of seizing or attempting to take ships in the vital waterway.

On July 6, the US Navy said the IRGC seized a commercial vessel in the Gulf, a day after it accused Iranian forces of two similar attempts off the coast of Oman.

Iran later said the vessel seized in the Gulf was carrying "more than one million litres of smuggled fuel".

RelatedUS mulls troop deployment to protect commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington