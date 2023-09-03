TÜRKİYE
Turkish firm exports its air defence system to Africa
Turkish defence company STM, selling its Togan system to Nigeria previously, achieves another significant export success by reaching an agreement with the second African country.
Togan has unique flight control system and mission planning software and offers uninterrupted and long-term surveillance in air defence. /Photo: AA
September 3, 2023

A Turkish defence company, STM, has reached an agreement to export its unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance system to an Africa country for the second time.

STM has sold its multi-rotor unmanned aerial system for tactical surveillance and reconnaissance, named Togan, to Nigeria previously, and now agreed to export to another African country, Ozgur Guleryuz, the general manager of the company, told Anadolu.

The projects, carried out in the sector under the leadership of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, have maturated, Guleryuz said, adding: "We have gained confidence in ourselves, from now on, we are all motivated in exports."

STM has exported its another unmanned aerial system, IHA KARGU, to more than 10 countries so far, while it is in negotiations with some other countries to sell Togan, he said.

The company, he said, has also achieved significant export successes, particularly in the area of naval platforms. "We believe that there will be very important developments in this area as well.

"There are very large and important projects we are discussing, I think that as our defence industry and platforms prove themselves, the exports of the sector will increase much faster."

Togan: Uninterrupted and long-term surveillance

Togan has a unique flight control system and mission planning software.

The system, which can autonomously change/reverse missions in the air, offers operators uninterrupted and long-term surveillance.

A single Togan platform can operate for 45-minute mission at a range of 10 kilometers (around 6.21 miles).

Thanks to its unique autopilot and software, the platform can track moving targets autonomously by performing target detection, recognition, diagnosis and technical analysis.

