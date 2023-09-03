An Australian icebreaker was sailing to Antarctica on Sunday in a rescue mission to evacuate a researcher with a "developing medical condition" from a remote station.

The researcher "requires specialist medical assessment and care in Australia for a developing medical condition", a programme spokesperson said. The name of the condition was not given.

The s hip has a top speed of around 16 knots, meaning the rescue could take several days.

The Nuyina was equipped with helicopters on board to help the evacuation effort, the spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.