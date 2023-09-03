Typhoon Haikui made landfall on eastern Taiwan, unleashing torrential downpours, whipping winds and plunging thousands of households into darkness as the first major storm to directly hit the island in four years.

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights cancelled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said in a press conference the typhoon was "at our doorstep" and by 3:40 pm (0740 GMT) on Sunday confirmed to AFP news agency that it had made landfall in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan.

Related Taiwan evacuates thousands, cancels flights as Typhoon Haikui nears

Residents hunkered down indoors in the dark, staying away from windows as strong gusts of wind sent toppled trees and dislodged water tanks flying in the air, according to an AFP reporter.

"I think this time it is serious," said retired mechanic Chang Jhi-ming, 58, in Taitung.

"This is just beginning, the wind is just coming in and you can see trees toppling already."

The typhoon has gathered speed since yesterday, and was packing sustained winds of about 154 kilometres (95 miles) per hour.

"Rain and wind will be most intense and its impact will be most obvious during this period" after landfall, said a spokesperson with the weather bureau, adding that the typhoon will move into the Taiwan Strait by Monday evening.

Related Typhoon Saola weakens but still a threat in China's south

Across the island, more than 21,000 households lost power, and while most resumed by mid-afternoon, about 9,000 were still without electricity when Haikui hit –– including in Taitung.