Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a reception venue in Ottawa, authorities have said.

Two late-Saturday weddings were taking place at the venue when gunfire erupted outside, sending shocked guests scrambling for safety.

"It was chaos, there was no general direction of where people were running, it was just everywhere," Nico, who came to the wedding to pick up his friend, told AFP, declining to give his surname.

"It was rapid shots, and then there was screaming, and then there was a pause, and then there were more shots, probably like 15-16 more shots that I can recall," Nico said.

The shooting began at 10:21 pm Saturday (0221 GMT Sunday) in the parking lot of a south-end convention hall where two separate wedding receptions were being held simultaneously.

Police "said to stay in our vehicles. We could not leave the scene," the witness said.

