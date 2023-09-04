The death toll from anti-UN protests last week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 100, the head of a platform of youth organisations has said.

Lucas Pecos, director of the Collective of Youth Solidarity Organizations in Congo-Kinshasa DRC (COJESKI-RDC), which accused the army of committing a massacre last Wednesday at a church in the city of Goma in North Kivu province, said it has counted 100 bodies so far.

Pecos told Anadolu on Sunday that the number of bodies at Goma Provincial Hospital’s mortuary had risen to 57 after the corpses of some of those shot while fleeing from the church were collected from the surrounding bushes.

“We have also confirmed that there are 43 bodies of people killed in the church and its surroundings being kept at the Katinda military barracks mortuary, bringing the total to 100. The barracks is located a few kilometres from Goma,” he added.

A local leader in Goma, Peter Sangara, told Anadolu they have also recorded 100 people killed.

He said the bodies are being kept in the two mortuaries.