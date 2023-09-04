CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Typhoon Haikui hits Taiwan hard, leaving thousands without power
Haikui had knocked out power for 160,000 households, but less than 50,000 are still awaiting electricity to be restored.
Typhoon Haikui hits Taiwan hard, leaving thousands without power
People walk and drive under heavy rain as the Typhoon Haikui approaches the country, in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. / Photo: AP
September 4, 2023

Taiwan worked to restore power to more than 40,000 households after Typhoon Haikui barrelled into the east and south of the island, as cities and counties in the affected areas closed schools and businesses and domestic airlines cancelled flights.

Haikui made landfall in the mountainous and sparsely populated far southeast of Taiwan on Sunday afternoon, the first typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in four years.

It then moved across the southern part of the island. State-run utility Taipower said Haikui knocked out power for more than 160,000 households but that less than 50,000 were still awaiting electricity to be restored as of late Sunday.

Counties and cities across southern, eastern and central Taiwan cancelled classes and declared a day off for workers on Monday. In the capital city Taipei there were gusty rain showers.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, said its plants in Taiwan were operating normally and had not been affected by the storm.

Taiwan's fire department reported five injuries as a result of the typhoon but no deaths.

Related'This time it is serious': Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan
Recommended

Heading to China

Taiwan's government said that more than 7,000 people had been evacuated, mainly in the south and east.

Taiwan Airlines cancelled most domestic flights on Monday, while ferry services to surrounding islands were also suspended. There was less disruption to international flights, with only 15 cancelled, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said.

Haikui is much weaker than Typhoon Saola, which hit Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Saturday.

As of Monday morning, Haikui had started to enter the Taiwan Strait and head towards China, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.

It will continue to bring heavy rain across Taiwan into the middle of the week.

China's national weather and ocean forecasters issued alerts early on Monday for Haikui, warning of strong winds and large waves around coastal provinces Fujian and Guangdong and told ships to take precautions, Chinese state media reported.

RelatedTaiwan evacuates thousands, cancels flights as Typhoon Haikui nears
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter