Ireland is considering legal action against a proposed UK law that would grant immunity to combatants involved in decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported.

"We have asked for legal advice," Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin told the paper.

"I'll get that legal advice in the next fortnight, and then we'll consider that in terms of what action we subsequently take."

The proposed law, which is being considered by the UK parliament, would create a truth and recovery commission offering amnesty to British security personnel and paramilitaries if they cooperate with its enquiries.

Dublin is looking at whether it would be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The bill, introduced in May 2022, would cover the three decades of sectarian violence known as The Troubles.

'Serious concerns'