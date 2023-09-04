A bomb attack on a government compound in the Myanmar border hub of Myawady has killed and wounded several government and security officials.

The town on the border with Thailand has seen sporadic clashes between the military and anti-junta fighters since a coup in 2021 plunged the country into turmoil.

Early Sunday evening, two "drop bombs" fell into a compound containing the district police office and general administration office, a military source told the AFP news agency on Monday.

As officials took "security measures" after the blasts, another two bombs were dropped, killing five and wounding 11, they said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The dead included a military officer, two police officers and two officials from the administration department, they said.

Eleven "junior and senior" police officers were wounded, five critically, they added.

A local police source who also requested anonymity confirmed the incident and casualty figures.