Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a one-day working visit to Sochi to discuss current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“The message to be given at the news conference after our meeting will be a very important step toward the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries,” Erdogan said during the bilateral meeting with Putin.

On bilateral trade, Erdogan said the trade volume between Türkiye and Russia is $62 billion. "We are very glad that we are taking steps toward the target of reaching $100 billion," he added.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan also accompanied him during his visit. "I believe that the meeting of our Central Bank governors is important in taking steps to use the domestic currency in bilateral relations," he added.

Hailing developments between Türkiye and Russia in tourism, Erdogan said: "Russia is number one in tourism right now." The defence industry and the energy sector are the other important areas in bilateral ties, he added.

On his side, Putin has said that Russia and Türkiye have “maintained” the pace in the development of bilateral relations.

“The pace of development of relations between Russia and Türkiye, gained with your (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan) direct participation, is being maintained,” Putin said on Monday as he met with his Turkish counterpart in the coastal city of Sochi.

Putin said trade turnover between Türkiye and Russia increased by 86 percent last year, and the trend continued in the first of 2023.

He added that he hopes to complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Türkiye “soon.”

“We have made progress, and I hope we will soon complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Türkiye to make the energy situation in the region more stable and balanced,” Putin said.