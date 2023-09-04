WORLD
Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp in Jenin, injure five
Medics say five Palestinians were injured by Israeli live fire during the raid in which an Israeli drone also fired a missile within the Jenin refugee camp.
More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, the Palestinian Health Ministry said ./ Photo: Reuters
September 4, 2023

Five Palestinians have been injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to local medics.

Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp early on Monday, opening fire on Palestinians, local residents said.

An Israeli drone fired a missile into a Palestinian target inside the camp, they said, without providing any details. Medics said five Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire.

Palestinian group Hamas said its fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli forces inside the Jenin refugee camp.

Palestinian sources said three people were detained by Israeli forces before they pulled out from the area.

The Israeli army confirmed that its forces were operating inside the camp, without providing any further details.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. At least 35 Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, the highest death toll since 2005, according to Israeli figures.

RelatedIsraeli raid kills, injures Palestinians in occupied West Bank's Jenin
