Five Palestinians have been injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to local medics.

Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp early on Monday, opening fire on Palestinians, local residents said.

An Israeli drone fired a missile into a Palestinian target inside the camp, they said, without providing any details. Medics said five Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire.

Palestinian group Hamas said its fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli forces inside the Jenin refugee camp.

Palestinian sources said three people were detained by Israeli forces before they pulled out from the area.