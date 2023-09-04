Israel's chief military legal officer has warned against steps that would compromise court independence, in what appeared to be the clearest public criticism yet by top brass of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's judicial overhaul plan.

Military Advocate General Major Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi cautioned against Israel being stripped of one of its main defences on international legal issues, according to her speech at a conference of Israel's Bar Association in Tel Aviv on Monday.

"The Israel Defence Forces (IDF)'s international legitimacy efforts are greatly benefited by the aura, the protection, with which the justice system provides it - particularly, the Supreme Court's professional and independent international status," said Tomer-Yerushalmi.

"Measures that may harm, or be perceived as harmful to, the independence, professionalism and effectiveness of the justice system, may crack the aura that the judicial system provides to the military and harm the interests of the state of Israel."

The Military Advocate General's Corps is tasked with upholding the rule of law within army ranks and includes an international law department that advises the military on laws of armed conflict.

Possible implications