Nissan Motor will delay the start of production of its next "Kicks" SUV model in Mexico by about six months after some mould components were stolen at a local supplier, the Nikkei newspaper has reported.

Production of the remodelled "Kicks" had been due to start in December, but will now likely begin around June 2024, the paper said on Tuesday.

Nissan declined to provide specifics but confirmed the delay.

"Due to an unexpected factor outside the company's control, one of our new-model programmes has been slightly delayed," it said in a statement.