BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Stolen mould forces Nissan to delay new SUV production in Mexico
The launch of the remodeled Kicks has been pushed back to June 2024 due to a delay in production.
Stolen mould forces Nissan to delay new SUV production in Mexico
The model accounted for 8 percent of its US sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold. / Photo: AA
September 5, 2023

Nissan Motor will delay the start of production of its next "Kicks" SUV model in Mexico by about six months after some mould components were stolen at a local supplier, the Nikkei newspaper has reported.

Production of the remodelled "Kicks" had been due to start in December, but will now likely begin around June 2024, the paper said on Tuesday.

Nissan declined to provide specifics but confirmed the delay.

"Due to an unexpected factor outside the company's control, one of our new-model programmes has been slightly delayed," it said in a statement.

Recommended

"We have no further details to share at this time."

Nissan builds the Kicks at its Aguascalientes plant in Mexico for sale in the North American market.

The model accounted for 8 percent of its US sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold, the Nikkei said.

RelatedNissan's Ghosn says he's innocent in first court appearance since arrest
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call