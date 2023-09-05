A Palestinian man was killed in clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the Nur Shams refugee camp east of the West Bank city of Tulkarm, a hospital official said.

The official from Thabet Thabet Hospital, who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday that the man died as a result of Israeli army gunfire.

Eyewitnesses in the area also reported confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians at the camp.