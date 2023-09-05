Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking on clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG terror group in eastern Syria has said the tribes are reclaiming their lands in unity and solidarity.

"What is happening now is the move, the step, of the Arab tribes to claim their lands in unity and solidarity. That's why I think it's important."

"Arab tribes are the real owners of those places. The real owners of those places are not these terrorist organisations," Erdogan told reporters late Monday on the presidential plane while returning from his visit to Russia.

'Struggle of honour'

Erdogan reiterated that PKK and YPG are terrorist organisations.

"The attitude of the tribes against the PKK and YPG by coming together is a struggle of honour," he added, stressing the terrorist organisation is dangerous for the people of the region.

Operations launched by Arab tribes against the PKK/YPG in the eastern Syria province of Deir Ezzor that started last week expanded with the participation of other Arab tribes.

Since August 27, a total of 33 villages have been liberated from YPG/PKK occupation in the rural areas of the Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces and the Manbij district of Aleppo.

"Countries that support these organisations must see that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG does not recognise the right to live for the people of the region through its terrorist activities," Erdogan said.

Ankara is constantly informing the US and Russia about PKK/YPG's terrorist activities that threaten Türkiye, he added.