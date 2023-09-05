Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan a documentary film amid talks held between the two presidents in the coastal city of Sochi.

The documentary film, which was directed by Mikhail Gusman, is about the life and political career of Erdogan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency TASS on Monday.

Gusman, the first deputy director-general of TASS, presented a film on Erdogan shot as part of the "Formula of Power" series in June.

The 25-minute film includes fragments of four conversations between Erdogan and Gusman.

It focuses on Erdogan's childhood, as well as his school and university years.