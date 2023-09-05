Türkiye and Japan have signed a cooperation agreement to promote trade, investment and economic partnership.

The agreement, signed by trade ministers in Istanbul on Tuesday, included holding a trade and investment summit, accelerating economic partnership, and expanding cooperation in third countries.

Omer Bolat, the Turkish trade minister, said the summit is planned to be organised in Tokyo soon.

Before the signing ceremony, Bolat and the Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry Yasutoshi Nishimura discussed economic relations between the two countries, the Turkish minister said.

The Japanese minister said parties aim to increase economic relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Firms gather in Istanbul

Also on Tuesday, Turkish and Japanese firms gathered in Türkiye’s metropolitan Istanbul to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

The Türkiye-Japan Business Forum was jointly organised by the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), the Turkish Trade Ministry, and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which had the theme "New Collaborations in the next 100 years."