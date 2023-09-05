Pakistan's President Arif Alvi has lauded Türkiye's "principled" stand on the lingering Kashmir dispute, urging the international community to take notice of "human rights violations" in the Himalayan valley.

His remarks came during a meeting on Tuesday with Turkish Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, who called on him at the President's Office in the capital Islamabad.

According to a statement from his office, Alvi noted that Ankara and Islamabad enjoy "excellent relations which are based on common religion, historical bonds, besides having a similar stance on various issues."

He emphasised the need to further improve bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including maritime and defence cooperation.

Tatlioglu, for his part, said that cooperation between the two countries would grow further in the future.