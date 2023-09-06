WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK to declare Russia’s Wagner group a 'banned terrorist organisation'
The group's operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa "are a threat to global security", Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.
UK to declare Russia’s Wagner group a 'banned terrorist organisation'
An advertisement of Wagner mercenary group on display in Moscow. Photo: Reuters Archive. / Reuters
September 6, 2023

The U.K. announced it will declare Russia’s Wagner mercenary group a banned terrorist organisation, saying it remains a threat to global security even after the death of leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The government said on Wednesday an order will be introduced in Parliament to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act.

The designation, once approved by lawmakers, will bar membership in or support for Wagner, which has played a major fighting role during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It also has operated in Syria and several African nations.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Wagner “has been involved in looting, torture and barbarous murders. Its operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa are a threat to global security.”

“They are terrorists, plain and simple - and this proscription order makes that clear in U.K. law,” she said.

The ban will allow UK authorities to seize the organisation’s assets, though that power is largely symbolic as Wagner is not known to operate in Britain.

Recommended

The move follows a recommendation by Parliament’s influential Foreign Affairs Committee in July that Wagner be banned. The committee said British authorities had “underplayed and underestimated” the threat posed by the mercenary group.

The committee said Wagner’s future was uncertain after Prigozhin’s short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s top military leaders in June.

The lawmakers said Britain should take advantage of the confused situation to “disrupt” Wagner.

Two months after the June mutiny, Prigozhin was reported killed in an August 23 plane crash. A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.

The government of Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied involvement.

RelatedPrigozhin’s end: The future of Wagner Group without its top brass
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington