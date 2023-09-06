Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for awareness of the traumatic consequences of wars and natural disasters, which leave lasting marks on the human spirit.

"The consequences of war on mental health and its social dimension are often neglected," Emine Erdogan said on Wednesday in a video message sent to the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen held in Kiev.

"Especially facts like wars and natural disasters that develop beyond the control of the individuals have traumatic consequences on people, leaving permanent traces on the human spirit,” she added.

The first lady said Ukrainians continue to experience the devastating consequences of war, with the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the Russian war on Ukraine which started last February.

“More than 8 million Ukrainians had to leave their homeland and seek refuge in different countries to escape death and destruction. Although over 5 million Ukrainians have returned to their country, families have been torn apart and great tragedies have ensued.”

Wars not only destroy humanity but also its common heritage like cities and civilisations, she said. “Stopping the war in Ukraine, as in all conflict zones, should be our common responsibility.”

Just peace