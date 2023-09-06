Following last month's clashes between YPG/PKK terrorists and Arab tribes in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, the terrorist organisation has been targeting civilians in villages, forcing the local population to flee.

The terrorist organisation is attacking settlements in the villages of Giranic, Suveyden, al-Tayyene, Ziyben and Havayic with ground-to-ground weapons, according to local sources.

Hundreds of families fleeing the attacks are seeking refuge in safer villages under the control of Arab tribes.

Since the clashes began, the Arab tribes have liberated a total of 33 villages from PKK/YPG occupation in operations in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces, as well as the rural areas of Manbij district in Aleppo.

The entire population of Deir Ezzor comprises of Arabs.