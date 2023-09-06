The commander of NATO forces in Kosovo has warned that the situation in the region remains volatile, despite a return to calm after violence flared earlier this year.

"It is calm, but the risk that it will deteriorate is around the corner and that is why we need a political solution," said Italian Major General Angelo Ristuccia, commander of the NATO KFOR peacekeeping mission on Wednesday.

"The situation is still highly volatile."

Unrest rocked Serb-majority areas in the north of the territory in May, including a riot that saw more than 30 NATO peacekeepers injured during a clash with ethnic Serb protesters.

Northern Kosovo has remained riven by divisions and periods of unrest since Pristina declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Tensions skyrocketed after ethnic Albanian mayors were elected in four Serb-majority municipalities in extraordinary local elections boycotted by ethnic Serbs.

Kosovo is overwhelmingly populated by ethnic Albanians, but in the northern stretches of the territory near the border with Serbia, ethnic Serbs remain the majority in several municipalities.

Belgrade - along with its key allies China and Russia - has refused to recognise Kosovo's independence.