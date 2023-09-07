The World Bank is committed to accompanying Türkiye in the implementation of policies to help stabilise the economy, according to the bank's country director.

"In addition to our ongoing $17 billion programme, over the next three years we anticipate preparing and presenting new operations to the World Bank Group’s Board for $18 billion," Humberto Lopez said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

This amount includes direct lending to the government as well as support to the private sector, he explained.

The package, with tentative total financing of around $35 billion when all financing instruments are considered, “responds to the strong commitment shown, and more importantly the actions taken, by the administration to restore macroeconomic stability," Lopez stressed.

Praising Türkiye's economic performance over the last two decades, Lopez highlighted that persistent inflation, an overvalued exchange rate, and fiscal pressures emerging from the spending needs associated with the devastating earthquakes this February put this track record at risk.