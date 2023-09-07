Indonesia has warned leaders including US Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov against sharpening rivalries as they wrapped up an East Asia summit in Jakarta.

"Every leader has an equal responsibility to not create new conflicts, to not create new tensions, and at the same time we also have a responsibility to lower heated tensions," Indonesian President Joko Widodo, chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said in closing remarks on Thursday.

"I can guarantee you that if we are not able to manage differences, we will be destroyed."

The meeting brought Washington and Beijing into contact a day after Li warned major powers must manage differences to avoid a "new Cold War", and ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi this week that Chinese President Xi Jinping will miss.

Interactions between the officials from the world's top two economies are being closely watched as they seek to control tensions that risk flaring anew over issues ranging from Taiwan to ties with Moscow and the competition for influence in the Pacific.

Harris spoke about "Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine", maritime challenges in the South and East China Seas and the growing threat of North Korean missile programmes, Daniel Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asia and Pacific affairs, told a briefing.

But a leaders' statement seen by AFP omitted any mention of the waterway or the Ukraine war.

A Southeast Asian diplomat, who declined to be identified, told AFP a draft paragraph in the leaders' statement referring to the South China Sea was rejected.

"China objects of course and this is a negotiated text. This is also why there is no Ukraine paragraph because Russia objects," the diplomat said.

Thursday's 18-nation summit was the first time top US and Russian officials have sat around the same table in almost two months after US and European officials condemned Lavrov at a July ministerial meeting over Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Lavrov spoke of the risks of the "militarisation of East Asia", accusing the NATO alliance of moving into the region, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.

A chair statement released by Indonesia said each country "reiterated our national positions" on the Ukraine war in the meeting and "reaffirmed our shared commitment to safeguarding and promoting peace, security and stability in the South China Sea".

'Unacceptable'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese leader Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Canada's Justin Trudeau and Australian Premier Anthony Albanese all attended the summit, as well as ASEAN leaders.