The PKK/YPG terror group has targeted a mosque in the Ulashli village of Al Bab district in northern Syria using rocket launchers.

The homes of civilians were damaged and approximately 200 families had to migrate to the centre of the district, but no casualties were reported in the terrorist attack on Thursday, according to local sources.

A resident, who gave his name only as Abdullah, said the Omar bin Khattab Mosque was damaged during the attack.

“Ninety percent of the civilians in the village had to leave their homes towards Al Bab centre,” he said.

Later on Thursday, local sources said one civilian was killed and three others were injured in another attack by the PKK/YPG terrorist group when they carried out an attack on the Qabasin town of the Al Bab district in the Al Uraymah region.

The terrorists again attacked with heavy weapons according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security reasons.

The Al Bab district centre was cleared of the Daesh terror group during Türkiye's Euphrates Shield Operation in February 2017.