France's top administrative court has upheld a government ban on traditional over-garments worn by some Muslim women in schools and rejected complaints it was discriminatory and could incite hatred.

The court ruled on Thursday that a school ban on abayas is legal.

President Emmanuel Macron's government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools as it broke the rules on secularism in education.

Muslim headscarves have already been banned on the grounds that they constitute a display of religious affiliation.

An association representing Muslims filed a motion with the State Council, France's highest court for complaints against state authorities, for an injunction against the ban on the abaya and the qamis, its equivalent dress for men.

The association said the ban was discriminatory and could incite hatred against Muslims, as well as racial profiling.

But after examining the motion - filed by the Action for the Rights of Muslims (ADM) - for two days, the State Council rejected the arguments.

It said wearing the abaya "follows the logic of religious affirmation", adding that the decision was based on French law which did not allow anyone wearing visible signs of any religious affiliation in schools.

'Elevated risk of discrimination'

The ban by the government did not, it said, cause "serious or obviously illegal harm to the respect for personal lives, freedom of religion, the right to education, the well-being of children or the principle of non-discrimination".

Ahead of the ruling, France's Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), established to represent Muslims before the government, had warned that banning the abaya could create "an elevated risk of discrimination" and said it was considering putting its own complaint before the State Council.