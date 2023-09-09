Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for stronger ties with North Korea "on all fronts" as his close ally Kim Jong-un celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Asian country's founding. North Korea marked its founding anniversary with a parade attended by Jong-un as well as Russian diplomats and a high-ranking Chinese delegation, state media said.

The Friday night event featured Pyongyang's "paramilitary forces", state media said on Saturday, rather than soldiers in the regular army, and it did not appear to showcase the country's banned weaponry, including intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"I am convinced that thanks to our joint efforts we will continue to strengthen... bilateral ties on all fronts", Putin said in a message to Kim as quoted by the Kremlin.

"This fully corresponds to the interests of our people" and helps to ensure "the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and northeast Asia," he said.

Putin noted that the Soviet Union was the first country to recognise the North Korean regime and said that "since then relations between our two countries have always been based on the principles of friendship, good neighbourliness and mutual respect".

Kim met with the visiting Chinese delegation led by Liu Guozhong, vice premier of the State Council, the second such visit by top officials from Beijing in six weeks, as Pyongyang shows signs of easing its strict Covid-era border controls.

The two sides announced their aims of "further intensifying the multi-faceted coordination and cooperation" between the two countries, according to a separate KCNA report.

Russian diplomats also attended the event, as well as a Russian military song-and-dance ensemble which had arrived in Pyongyang to mark the occasion, KCNA reported.

Moscow expanded its official presence in North Korea shortly before the parade, with its Pyongyang embassy saying this week that it had been allowed to bring in 20 diplomatic and technical staff - the first such rotation of personnel since 2019.

