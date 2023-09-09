Türkiye has remembered attaché Bora Suelkan, who was assassinated by an Armenian terror group in 1982.

"We remember with respect our martyr Bora Suelkan, Administrative Attaché of the Turkish Consulate General in Burgas, assassinated in the heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organisation JCAG on 9 September 1982," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Suelkan was shot from close range with three bullets on September 9, 1982, in front of his house in the Bulgarian Black Sea port city.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA and JCAG.