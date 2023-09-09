The EU has said that it does not recognise the so-called elections held in territories of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

"In view of the so-called 'presidential elections' in Khankendi/Stepanakert on 9 September 2023, the European Union reiterates that it does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework within which they have been held," Nabila Massrali, the spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement on Saturday.

"At the same time, the EU believes that it is important for the Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku," Massrali said, underlining the bloc is "committed" to supporting this process.

Turkish condemnation

Earlier, Türkiye also condemned the so-called elections held "under the control of illegal Armenian forces" in territories of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.