A team of rescuers are ready to start moving an American cave explorer trapped more than 1,000 metres underground in southern Türkiye and will have him out "within several days," Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan has said.

Mark Dickey, 40, was on an international exploration mission in the Morca Cave in Mersin province's Taurus mountains when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040 metres.

More than 150 rescuers from Türkiye and other nations have been working to save him from the country's third-deepest cave.

"Depending on the developments at the stations in between, hopefully the evacuation will have been completed within several days," Pehlivan told reporters on Saturday.

Dickey's condition is "stable but fragile," Carl Heitmeyer, acting public information officer for the New Jersey Initial Response Team, said in an emailed statement. The cave, difficult, deep and muddy, is "very much eating up rescuers' gear," he added.