WORLD
3 MIN READ
Niger's ruling junta accuses France of insincerity in troop withdrawal plan
Niger's military claims that France continues to deploy troops in regional countries in "preparation for aggression".
Niger's ruling junta accuses France of insincerity in troop withdrawal plan
Hundreds of people gather in front of the French military base to hold a protest demanding the French soldiers to leave the country, in Niamey. / Photo: AFP
September 10, 2023

Niger’s military administration accused France of being “insincere” after it said it made no concrete steps to withdraw troops as announced at the beginning of September.

Since Sept. 1, when the French forces commander in the Sahel announced a plan to withdraw troops from Niger, “no progress has been made in the implementation of the plan,” according to a statement read on national television by government spokesman Col. Amadou Abdramane on Saturday.

Nigerien authorities castigate “the lack of sincerity as well as the underhand and delaying manoeuvres of the French authorities” on the total withdrawal of its troops.

The French commander reportedly had announced the planned withdrawal during a meeting with Niger’s army Chief of Staff in the eastern Nigerien city of Zinder.

Niger’s transition Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine said Monday that the military government is in talks with France to ensure a “rapid” withdrawal of French troops.

RelatedFrance, Niger officials reportedly in 'talks' over troops withdrawal

Protests against French troop presence

The military that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum more than a month ago, claimed that France continues to deploy troops in countries that are part of the West African bloc, ECOWAS, including Senegal, Benin and Ivory Coast, as part of a ”preparation for aggression” against Niger, according to the statement.

There was no immediate reaction from France. But Abdramane claimed from Sept. 1, two military transport aircraft and a Dornier 328 were deployed as reinforcements in Ivory Coast, while two multi-role helicopters type super PUMA and 40 armoured vehicles were deployed in Benin.

Recommended

And Sept. 7, he added, a French military ship docked in Benin’s capital of Cotonou with military personnel.

Thousands of protestors have been demonstrating in Niger’s capital Niamey against the presence of French troops.

The military leaders that in July accused France of seeking to “intervene militarily” to reinstate Bazoum, appealed Saturday to the population to remain “vigilant and never to demobilize until the inevitable departure of French troops from our territory.”

On Aug. 3, military leaders announced the scrapping of military agreements with France, a decision Paris rubbished, citing a lack of legitimacy.

Niger's military administration has accused France of “blatant interference” following remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron who hailed the courage of Ambassador Sylvain Itte -- who a defied 48-hour ultimatum to leave Niger.

Macron has rejected the military administration in Niger.

Niger hosts 1,500 French troops as part of a regional counter-insurgency force.

Niger was plunged into turmoil July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military interventi on that ousted Bazoum.

RelatedFrance deploys forces to 'intervene' Niger
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington