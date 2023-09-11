WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistani ex-cricketer gets 12 years in jail for threatening far-right leader
37-year-old Khalid Latif, who lives in Pakistan and has not attended any stage of the trial or been detained in the Netherlands, was sentenced in abstentia.
Pakistani ex-cricketer gets 12 years in jail for threatening far-right leader
Firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders waits for the court to deliver it's verdict against a former Pakistan cricketer accused of incitement to kill, at the high security court building near Schiphol airport. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2023

A Dutch court sentenced a former Pakistani cricketer to 12 years in prison after he was tried in absentia for urging people to murder radical Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders.

The court ruled on Monday that the statement by 37-year-old Khalid Latif - who lives in Pakistan and has not attended any stage of the trial or been detained in the Netherlands - should be regarded as incitement to murder, sedition and threat.

Prosecutors said Latif posted a video in 2018, offering a reward for the murder of Wilders. That video came after Wilders said he planned to hold a contest for cartoons depicting caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Mohammad. The competition was later cancelled.

Images of the Prophet Mohammad are forbidden in Islam as a form of idolatry.

Recommended

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Latif - who received a five-year ban from cricket in 2017 over a spot-fixing scandal - for comment. Latif, 37, captained the Pakistan team in the 2010 Asian Games.

RelatedDutch court convicts Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination

Wilders, 60, is one of Europe's most controversial far-right leaders and has been a key figure in shaping the immigration debate in the Netherlands over the past two decades, although he has never been in government.

His Freedom Party (PVV) is the third-largest in the Dutch parliament and is the main opposition party. Wilders has lived under constant police protection since 2004.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington