WORLD
2 MIN READ
Denmark offers apology for decades of abuse of people with disabilities
From 1933 to 1980, around 15,000 children and adults with disabilities including blindness, epilepsy and physical or mental handicaps were committed to state-run centres for various periods of time, and were subjected to abuse.
Denmark offers apology for decades of abuse of people with disabilities
An inquiry ordered by the previous Danish government in 2020 found a series of abuses at the centres that also included violence. / Photo: Getty Images
September 11, 2023

The Danish government has offered an apology to thousands of people with disabilities who were abused in state-run facilities, including with forced sterilisations or sexual assaults, beginning in the 1930s.

"The state had... an obligation of oversight, and did not sufficiently do its job," social affairs minister Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil told a group of around 50 victims from the period in the western city of Horsens on Monday.

"In the name of the Danish state, in the name of the government: Sorry," she said.

"What happened to you is far below the Denmark we believe in. We will never forget what happened to you –– and what happened to you will never happen again."

From 1933 to 1980, around 15,000 children and adults with disabilities including blindness, epilepsy and physical or mental handicaps were committed to the centres for various periods of time, amid claims of protecting society, according to researchers who studied their cases.

Recommended

Danish law imposed sterilisations for psychiatric patients from 1929 to 1967, and until 1989 they had to obtain permission from the authorities to marry.

An inquiry ordered by the previous Danish government in 2020 found a series of abuses at the centres that also included violence, psychological and sexual abuse, and serious flaws in medical treatments.

RelatedFamily of former British PM Gladstone apologises for slave-owning past
RelatedFrance justifies non-apology for colonial crimes: 'Repentance is vanity’
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'