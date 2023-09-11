TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan excels all expectations of Turkish people: Lukashenko
Belarusian President Lukashenko commends President Erdogan's independent policy, emphasising shared positions between Ankara and Minsk on various global matters.
Erdogan excels all expectations of Turkish people: Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader reminded the two countries once set a goal to increase the bilateral trade turnover to $1.5 billion. / Photo: AA Archive
September 11, 2023

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for pursuing an independent policy.

Speaking at a meeting with Turkish ambassador to Belarus Mustafa Ozcan on Monday in Minsk, Lukashenko said Erdogan "excelled" in meeting expectations of the Turkish people.

"We have a great interest in your sovereign independent policy. You solve issues the way the Turkish people need. In this, of course, your president excelled, one might say, all the expectations of the Turkish people," Lukashenko noted.

On bilateral relations, Lukashenko said Belarus and Türkiye did a lot of work to deepen relations, but still there were some issues that need to be resolved.

"We really hope Türkiye will lend us a shoulder in this difficult situation. I would like to discuss with you a number of issues that we will have to solve together with you in the near future," he stressed.

According to Lukashenko, Ankara and Minsk have similar positions on many issues of international relations, including the crisis in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a "special military operation" in February 2022.

"We have talked about this more than once. Both Türkiye and Belarus speak from the standpoint of a diplomatic solution to this conflict," he said.

Recommended

The Belarusian leader reminded the two countries once set a goal to increase the bilateral trade turnover to $1.5 billion.

"If I am not mistaken, we have already had a turnover of more than a billion for the second year. We need to reach this level (of $1,5 billion) taking into account we have such opportunities," he said.

Ozcan, for his part, thanked Lukashenko for the opportunity to meet to discuss issues on both bilateral and international agenda.

The ambassador also conveyed warm greetings from the Turkish president and words of sincere gratitude to the Belarusian side for the assistance provided after the February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"We were amazed by the solidarity of the Belarusian people, and we will never forget the help that the Belarusian people gave us," he said.

RelatedTürkiye reaffirms stance against Russian annexation of Crimea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year