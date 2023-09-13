CULTURE
3 MIN READ
US news outlet looking for 'Taylor Swift reporter'
Reporter will chronicle biggest moments on next portions of Taylor Swift's tour, offering readers of USA Today, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view, says an ad posted by Gannett's career site.
US news outlet looking for 'Taylor Swift reporter'
The hugely popular Swift, 33, is expected to set a record for the first billion-dollar tour thanks to her career-spanning Eras Tour. / Photo: AFP
September 13, 2023

Many music reporters pass their days immersed in the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, but one US news outlet said it's hiring a journalist dedicated solely to the pop titan.

Gannett's career site now includes a job post seeking a "Taylor Swift reporter" for the Tennessean and USA Today outlets.

"The successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career," the post said on Tuesday.

"We are looking for a journalist with a voice  – but not a bias  –  able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms."

"This reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift's tour, offering readers of USA Today, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view," the post added.

RelatedMTV Europe Music Awards: all the winners from the big night

'Swift, and Swift alone'

Recommended

Gannett — which owns the national newspaper USA Today as well as many local newspapers — has slashed jobs repeatedly over the past several years across local markets.

In December, it laid off six percent of its news division.

Now it's seeking an "experienced" and "video-forward" journalist who is also "an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro" to cover Swift — and Swift alone.

The salary range is wide — between $21.63 and $50.87 per hour — and requires international travel.

The hugely popular Swift, 33, is expected to set a record for the first billion-dollar tour thanks to her career-spanning Eras Tour.

Along with several new albums in recent years, she has been re-recording her earlier work to resounding success.

Still, it's rare for an outlet to dedicate a reporter to one personality, particularly if they aren't a senior government official or head of state.

RelatedTaylor Swift makes US song chart history with ‘Midnights’
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'