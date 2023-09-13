Supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation held a demonstration in Sweden targeting Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Taking advantage of the opening of the Swedish parliament to mark the new parliamentary year, supporters of the terrorist outfit gathered in the city center of Stockholm on Tuesday.

Videos shared online show the supporters carrying PKK rags and poster of its ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, and burning a so-called effigy of the Turkish President Erdogan on the spot.

The protesters also carried a banner saying police allowed them to hold a protest against Sweden's entry into NATO in the capital on September 30.