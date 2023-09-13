Two Syrian regime soldiers have been killed and six others were wounded in an Israeli air strike over the Mediterranean port city of Tartus near the ancestral home region of Syrian regime leader President Bashar al Assad, Syrian state media reported.

It gave no details of the specific locations that were hit on Wednesday.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against alleged Iranian targets in Syria in recent years, but has mostly avoided hitting the coastal provinces where Russia's main military assets are concentrated.

Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.