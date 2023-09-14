Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday.

No more information was provided about the closed-door meeting held at the presidential complex.

The visit is the fifth foreign trip by al Burhan, who is Sudan’s army chief, since a war erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in April. He earlier visited Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar, and Eritrea.

Conflict in Sudan

Since April 15, Sudan's regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan's former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.