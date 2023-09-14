BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China: EU car subsidy probe will have 'negative impact' on trade ties
The ministry urged the EU to create a “fair, non-discriminatory and predictable” market environment.
China: EU car subsidy probe will have 'negative impact' on trade ties
In China, EV prices start as low as $14,500 for a compact SUV with a 400-kilometre range on one charge. / Photo: AFP Archive
September 14, 2023

China has warned that a probe by the European Union into Chinese state subsidies for electric cars will have a "negative impact" on trade relations between the bloc and Beijing.

"The Chinese side believes that the EU's proposed investigative measures are to protect its own industry in the name of 'fair competition'... and will have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations," a commerce ministry statement said on Thursday.

It said the investigation was "naked protectionist behaviour that will seriously disrupt and distort the global automotive industry supply chain, including the EU".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the anti-subsidy investigation on Wednesday, vowing to protect the bloc's automakers against unfair competition.

"The Chinese side urges the EU... to carry out dialogue and consultation with the Chinese side, create a fair, non-discriminatory and predictable market environment for the joint development of the China-EU electric vehicle industry," the commerce ministry statement said.

RelatedEU wants to cut China dependence without disrupting stable relations

Highly competitive industrial chain

Recommended

In China, EV prices start as low as $14,500 for a compact SUV with a 400-kilometre range on one charge.

On Thursday, Cui Dongshu, head of the China Passenger Car Association, also opposed the investigation in comments written on his WeChat social media account.

“I personally firmly oppose the EU’s evaluation of China’s new energy vehicle exports, not because it has received huge state subsidies, but because China’s industrial chain is highly competitive,” Cui said.

He said that China had phased out new energy subsidies in 2022.

Cui urged the EU to take an “objective view of the development of China’s electric vehicle industry” instead of using what he said are economic and trade tools to increase the costs of Chinese electric vehicles in Europe.

RelatedChina to end subsidies for electric vehicles by end of 2022
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call